Fetterman says he will 'absolutely' debate Oz sometime in October

Pennsylvania Politics
FOX 29 Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Pennsylvania democratic senate candidate John Fetterman said he will "absolutely" debate his republican counterpart Dr. Oz before the November election. 

The Oz campaign has speculated that Fetterman has avoided committing to a debate due to lingering health issues from a stroke he suffered during the primary election. 

"It has simply only ever been about addressing some of the lingering issues of my stroke, the auditory processing, and we’re going to be able to work that out," Fetterman said. 

Fetterman, 53, stopped short of committing to an exact date for the forthcoming debate but said it will happen "sometime in the middle to end of October." 

"We will debate sometime in the middle to end of October — as each of the past two Pennsylvania Senate races have — on a major television station to reach voters across the Commonwealth. We are still finalizing the details," Fetterman said. 

Oz, a heart surgeon turned television doctor, agreed to a debate next week in Pittsburgh and five others between now and Election Day; including a FOX 29 Spotlight PA debate in October.

"I offered John Fetterman numerous chances to explain to me how I can make it easier for him to debate," Oz said. He believes Fetterman is dodging tough questions on the top of voters minds. 

Oz criticizes Fetterman's refusal to debate in race for Pennsylvania senate seat

As the November elections in Pennsylvania inch closer, democratic senate candidate John Fetterman received vitriol from his counterpart, Dr. Mehmet Oz, about his refusal to agree to a debate. 

"He's given numerous reasons for not showing up, including he doesn't have time on his schedule." Oz said. "I'm of the opinion he's hiding his radical views."

Fetterman quipped back on Wednesday, saying ""there is literally zero precedent in modern times for having U.S. Senate debates in Pennsylvania in early September."

"Let’s be clear this has never really been about debates for Dr. Oz. This whole thing has been about Dr. Oz and his team mocking me for having a stroke because they’ve got nothing else," Fetterman said.

Pennsylvania voters will head to the polls on Nov. 8th to select new leadership in several high-stakes positions, including Governor, U.S. Senate, and U.S. House.