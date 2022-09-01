Oz attacks Fetterman's refusal to debate in race for Pennsylvania U.S. Senate seat

As the November elections in Pennsylvania inch closer, democratic senate candidate John Fetterman received vitriol from his counterpart, Dr. Mehmet Oz, about his refusal to agree to a debate.

Fetterman, the state's sitting Lt. Governor, suffered a stroke during the May primaries and required a pacemaker. The 53-year-old has been on the campaign trail while managing his recovery.

Oz, a heart surgeon turned television doctor, agreed to a debate next week in Pittsburgh and five others between now and Election Day; including a FOX 29 Spotlight PA debate in October.

Oz has been accused of mocking Fetterman's recovery from a stroke, suggesting that his health issues have contributed to his withholding from a public discourse.

"Let’s appeal to folks who get their jollies making fun of the stroke dude, if that’s your story tell it the way you got to," Fetterman said in an interview on MSNBC. "He should really own those words."

Meanwhile, Oz expressed "compassion" for Fetterman's recovery, his campaign suggested it would allow him a "bathroom break" if he would debate.

"I offered John Fetterman numerous chances to explain to me how I can make it easier for him to debate," Oz said. He believes Fetterman is dodging tough questions on the top of voters minds.

"He's given numerous reasons for not showing up, including he doesn't have time on his schedule." Oz said. "I'm of the opinion he's hiding his radical views."

As Fetterman and Oz trade barbs, Pennsylvania voters expressed curiosity about Fetterman's health condition.

"Obviously, we’ve heard issues raised about Biden’s age and his health, this is someone who’s going to be in the upper echelons of power in the U.S. government," Patrick Ward told FOX 29.

Still, some voters don't believe Fetterman's health is hindering his candidacy.

"It sounds like he has it under control, it sounds like he’s making his way through the campaign trail, and he doesn’t want to do what he doesn’t want to do," Liz Grace of Media said.

Pennsylvania voters will head to the polls on Nov. 8th to select new leadership in several high-stakes positions, including Governor, U.S. Senate, and U.S. House.