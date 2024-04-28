Man charged with attempted murder in shooting, standoff with Philly police

article

A 47-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges after police say a shooting and standoff with officers occurred Saturday.

Philadelphia Police officers responded to Episcopal Hospital shortly after 6:40 a.m. for a report of a gunshot victim who had walked in for treatment.

The victim was transported to Temple Hospital and placed in stable condition.

After further investigation, police identified 47-year-old Wendell Saunders as the suspected shooter.

Officers went to a home on the 2100 block of East Cambria Street to locate Saunders, but there was no response. They then declared it a barricade situation.

SWAT Unit officials were also at the scene.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say shortly after noon, Saunders exited the property and was taken into custody without further incident.

The District Attorney's Office has charged Saunders with attempted murder, aggravated assault, violation of the uniform firearms act (VUFA), and related charges.

This is an ongoing investigation.