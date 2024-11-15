Fiery crash claims 2 lives as 2 cars collide, igniting lithium-ion batteries

Two people are dead after a fiery crash in Bedminster Township, Bucks County.

The crash occurred just before 11:30 a.m. on the 6600 block of Easton Road, authorities said.

According to the Bedminster Township Interim police chief, a black Tesla traveling south on Easton Road collided with another Tesla parked at a local business. The scene escalated quickly after investigators say the lithium-ion batteries in the striking vehicle caught fire.

"The cars collided," says Chief Scott Fleischer of the Point Pleasant Fire Company. "They hit the building. At least one hit the building. One car [was] fully involved - engulfed in fire and another partly. We were able to separate the cars and then extinguish the one that was primarily on fire."

Police say two people in the black Tesla died. No one was inside the parked vehicle at the time and no one inside the business was hurt.

Hazmat crews were called to the scene to carefully handle the damaged lithium-ion batteries. The road remained shut down for several hours.

Police do not know what caused the crash, but they’re talking to at least one witness.

The victims have not yet been identified.