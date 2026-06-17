FIFA World Cup visitors from Brazil explore Philadelphia before Haiti match

The Brief Brazilian soccer fans are arriving in Philadelphia ahead of the Brazil versus Haiti match Friday night. Visitors are touring iconic city landmarks, including the Rocky Steps and Reading Terminal Market. A rally for Brazil is scheduled for Thursday at 5:00 p.m. on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.



Brazilian fans are making their presence known in Philadelphia as they gear up for Friday’s World Cup match against Haiti at Philadelphia Stadium, with many sporting bright yellow jerseys and checking off their Philly bucket lists.

Brazilian fans take on Philly’s top tourist spots

Many international visitors, including Brazilians, are heading first to Reading Terminal Market for lunch, with cheesesteaks as a popular choice.

"We visited here... this is one of the places on the list. Then we are going to start off at Balboa...The Rocky Statue," said Clayton Oliveira from Brazil. "Rocky Statue, of course," said Oliveira.

Tourists are also stopping at the Liberty Bell, where Brazilian fans sang their own version of the Rocky theme song in Portuguese.

Philadelphia’s famous Rocky Steps and more

Running the 72 steps of the Art Museum, just like Rocky, is a highlight for many fans. "I'm running the Rocky Steps with a Brazilian fan," said Chris.

The Ozorio family from Brazil described Philadelphia as "a very welcoming city... the infrastructure for tourists has been awesome... the transportation is awesome and the food is great as well," said Thomas Ozorio.

Some fans have heard about the so-called Rocky curse. "I really hope nobody puts anything on the statue. Don't put the Brazilian kit on Rocky," said Eduardo Ozorio.

The Viana brothers, who traveled with their father to see Brazil play, are also enjoying the city. "The people are always happy and smiling. Everybody is so kind and warm. The vibe in the city is amazing," said Kaua Viana. "To be honest, this is the most beautiful city in my entire life. I'm really loving this city," said Kayky Viana.

Many fans are also visiting Love Park and other Philadelphia landmarks, making the most of their trip beyond the soccer match.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how many Brazilian fans are expected at Friday’s match or what other events they may attend while in Philadelphia.