Fight leads to chase and shooting in Bear, officials say

Delaware State Police are investigating a fight that led to a chase and shooting near Bear.

Officials say the fight began Saturday night, around 10 p.m., in the parking lot of a Wawa on the 2700 block of Pulaski Highway, in Newark. A 32-year-old Elkton man and a suspect had an altercation in the parking lot, which led the suspect to pull a gun.

The Elkton man got into his vehicle and drove off, heading south, while being chased by the suspect.

At the intersection of Route 896 and Howell School Road, officials say the suspect confronted the man again, pulling up alongside the man’s vehicle and firing the weapon.

The man was shot in the head. He crashed his vehicle into a ditch and ran into a neighborhood for help. He was taken to a nearby hospital. There are no details regarding his condition.

Both the victim’s vehicle and an unrelated vehicle were struck with gunfire.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a black sedan. Police say there are no other identifiers regarding the suspect and no surveillance video.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Detective Strecker at 302-365-8413.