‘Fine Brine’: Company releases canned pickle juice

If you’re tired of drinking pickle juice straight from the jar, Gordy’s has got your back.

The pickle company recently launched its “Fine Brine” canned pickle juice. Gordy’s markets the canned brine as a cocktail ingredient.

The 12-ounce cans are sold by four-pack for $16 on the company’s website. The cans of pickle juice are temporarily sold out.

Gordy’s describes their latest release as the “perfect balance of salty, tangy, and sweet,” not to mention a great addition to your next cocktail. The company recommends that it is best served cold.

The canned pickle juice may come as a great advantage for those who use it to add flavor in their alcoholic drinks.

Pickle juice is usually added to drinks to either mask or enhance the flavors of hard alcohol. Popular drinks that use pickle juice include picklebacks and Bloody Marys.

Other uses for pickle juice include pickling vegetables, tenderizing meat and as a vinegar substitute. Some others may want to just enjoy the taste of pickle juice on its own.