Fire in 3-story Center City apartment building displaces residents while other buildings evacuated

A frightening situation in Center City as a fire in an apartment building puts residents out of a home, and other buildings had to be evacuated.

Crews were called to the 900 block of Lombard Street a little before 3:30 early Saturday morning for a fire in progress, officials said.

They found flames leaping from the roof when they arrived.

A witness took the photo of a fire in a three-story apartment building on Lombard Street, in Center City.

It took about a half hour for firefighters to gain control of the blaze in the three-story building.

In the meantime, buildings adjacent to the one on fire were evacuated, for safety purposes.

All of the residents got out of the buildings safely. There were no details about how many people have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.