Fire at Lindenwold, N.J. apartment complex has residents seeking new shelter

article

Residents of an apartment complex in Lindenwold, New Jersey are relocating after a fire rips through their building.

Fire crews were called to the complex at 1800 Laurel Road Saturday about 4:45 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find smoke showing from the apartment building and a second floor apartment on fire.

Officials say four people were assisted out of the building with the help of firefighters, including one person in a wheelchair. One person was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

A total of 12 apartments were affected and the complex was helping to relocate the residents.

The fire is being investigated by the Camden County Fire Marshall’s Office.