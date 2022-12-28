Over 1000 without power after fire at electrical substation in Delaware County

article

A fire at an electrical substation in Delaware County on Wednesday left more than 1000 people without power.

Firefighters were called to the power station on Haverford and County Line roads around 3:30 p.m.

A spokesperson for PECO said at one point roughly 1300 customers were without power. They expected the outages to only last an hour.

No information has been released about what sparked the fire. No injuries were reported.