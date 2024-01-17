Fire consumes at least 3 homes on Trenton street: officials

article

Firefighters in Trenton battled a fire that quickly escalated to three-alarms for a blaze burning on one block.

Crews got the call just after 8:30 for a fire in a rowhome on the 100 block of Dye Street Wednesday night, officials said.

It didn’t take firefighters long to strike two-alarms as the fire spread to at least two other homes.

The fire had a "significant spread" and a third alarm for that block was called just before 9:15, according to authorities.

Crews were working to contain the blaze, concerned for the other homes on the block. In addition, they had to work against temperatures below freezing, as water sprayed on the homes froze on the nearby streets.

No injuries are reported and no word on how the fire may have started. There are no details on how many people may have been displaced.