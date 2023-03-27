Fire crews respond to 2-alarm fire at auto garage in Upper Darby

Fire crews are on scene in Upper Darby, where a fire broke out inside an auto garage.

According to the Upper Darby Fire Department, the fire broke out on the 8800 block of West Chester Pike on Monday morning.

Fire officials say the fire has reached two alarms.

West Chester Pike has been shut down to give crews full access to the area.

SKYFOX flew over the scene as fire crews battled heavy smoke and flames.

No update has been released by authorities at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.