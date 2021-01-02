Expand / Collapse search

Fire damages 2-story home in Overbrook

Two women were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

PHILADELPHIA - Firefighters rushed to the scene on the 800 block of North 65th street around 6:40 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters had the fire under control in less than 30 minutes. 

A 30-year-old woman and a 62-year-old year old woman were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation but are stable.  

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

