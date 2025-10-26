Fire destroys home of beloved ‘Santa Scott’, pets killed in Bucks County blaze
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - A Bucks County man affectionately known as "Santa Scott," a local favorite for his appearances at malls and schools across the region, lost his Fairless Hills home in a devastating fire Saturday night, according to Falls Township officials.
The Fairless Hills fire
What we know:
The Fairless Hills Fire Department was dispatched around 9:45 p.m. Saturday to Auburn Road for reports of a house fire. When crews arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames.
Firefighters say the occupants were not home at the time and returned shortly after the fire began. No one was injured, but two dogs and a bird died in the fire, according to the Falls Township Fire Marshal’s Office.
The fire was brought under control with help from multiple departments, including Falls, Levittown #1, Levittown #2, William Penn, Edgely and the Levittown-Fairless Hills Rescue Squad.
Investigators believe the fire started in the attic, but the exact cause remains under investigation.
Community ‘Santa’ loses home
The home belongs to Scott "Santa Scott" Diethorne, a beloved local figure who brings holiday cheer each year through his work as Santa Claus at Oxford Valley Mall, community events and children’s centers.
Diethorne, who went viral in past seasons for his "Naughty" and "Nice" tattoos on each arm, is known for continuing to bring joy to families even outside the holiday season.
What they're saying:
In a video posted on Facebook, Diethorne confirmed his home was lost, and he is "completely gutted."
"I really don't know what's going on. I just wanted to thank everybody," he said. "As of now, I have lost everything. My Santa outfits… everything. If I end up in a cheesy Santa outfit this year, I apologize. I will make it better next year. Mine were all custom-made, that is where the hard part comes in."
He emphasized emotionally in the video, saying, "We lost everything."
A GoFundMe has been created to help Diethorne rebuild after the fire. Organizers say donations will go toward replacing his lost belongings and caring for his animals.
The Source: This information comes from the Falls Township Fire Marshal’s Office, the Fairless Hills Fire Department, and community fundraising efforts.