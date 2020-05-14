Fire destroys home of Camden County restaurant owners cooking food for hospital workers

Two Camden County restaurant owners taking time out every Saturday to cook up and deliver meals to area hospitals on the frontlines COVID-19 suffered a devastating fire that destroyed their home.

Chef Vincent Rochester has been cooking up his specialty barbecue for seven years here in Lawnside, New Jersey. Back in March, when coronavirus was beginning to hit hard, he and his business partner his brother Vernon, who’s a quadriplegic, decided that every Saturday they’d deliver more than 100 free meals to two South Jersey hospitals.

But then, a fire destroyed their home on April 24 and they have been living in a fire ever since. Their home of 44 years burned to the ground after a blanket got too close to a space heater. Brother Vernon was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, But what did their restaurant do the very next day? Right on schedule, delivered those hospital meals and they haven’t stopped since.

They set up a GoFundMe page and donations are pouring in. If you wish to donate, please click here.

