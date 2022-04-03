Fire officials: Three-alarm fire destroys Trenton home killing 2 people, injuring several firefighters

Two people were killed and at least four firefighters were injured in a three-alarm fire in Trenton on Saturday.

Authorities say the fire broke out around 7 p.m. on the 800 block of Carteret Avenue.

The four firefighters who were injured have been listed in stable condition, according to fire officials.

According to the Trenton Fire Department, the home sustained massive damage.

The identities of the two victims have not been released and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

