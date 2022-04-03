Fire officials: Three-alarm fire destroys Trenton home killing 2 people, injuring several firefighters
TRENTON, N.J. - Two people were killed and at least four firefighters were injured in a three-alarm fire in Trenton on Saturday.
Authorities say the fire broke out around 7 p.m. on the 800 block of Carteret Avenue.
The four firefighters who were injured have been listed in stable condition, according to fire officials.
According to the Trenton Fire Department, the home sustained massive damage.
A home on the 800 block of Carteret Avenue in Trenton sustained massive damage in a three-alarm fire.
The identities of the two victims have not been released and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
___
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Branden Sisca laid to rest following I-95 crash in Philadelphia
- Kansas cruises to 81-65 win over Villanova in Final Four
- Chris Rock performs in Atlantic City after Oscars slap
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement