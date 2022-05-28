Fire rips through apartment complex in Bucks County

An apartment complex went up in flames early Saturday morning after a fire erupted in Bucks County.

Fire crews fought the blaze at the Cornerstone Apartments on Cornerstone Drive. Two fire departments responded to the fire as thick smoke filled the skies.

The fire erupted around 1:30 a.m. and left behind scorched debris. It is unclear how much of the apartment complex was affected.

Crews at the scene say no one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.