Fire rips through apartment complex in Bucks County
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - An apartment complex went up in flames early Saturday morning after a fire erupted in Bucks County.
Fire crews fought the blaze at the Cornerstone Apartments on Cornerstone Drive. Two fire departments responded to the fire as thick smoke filled the skies.
The fire erupted around 1:30 a.m. and left behind scorched debris. It is unclear how much of the apartment complex was affected.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Pottstown house explosion leaves 5 dead, four victims between 8-13 years old
- Gov. Abbott says he was ‘misled' about response to Texas school shooting
- 'It's really sad': Investigation into Pottstown house explosion continues as victims identified
Advertisement
Crews at the scene say no one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.