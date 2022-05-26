Explosion at property in Pottstown prompts large emergency response

article

Firefighters and emergency crews responded to an apparent explosion at a property in Montgomery County Thursday night.

The explosion happened on the 400 block of North Washington Street in Pottstown just before 8:30 p.m.

Photos posted to social media by reporter Evan Brandt show a massive field of debris. Brandt reports that adjacent homes were also damaged.

Authorities say multiple people have been transported to area hospitals. People in neighboring areas miles away have reported feeling the explosion.

There is no word on what caused the property to explode.