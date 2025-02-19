Fire rips through storage facility in Cape May Court House

article

The Brief A fire erupted inside a storage facility in Cape May Court House Wednesday morning. The fire left destruction in its wake, with mostly charred remains seen as crews extinguished the fire. Officials have yet to release any details, including a possible cause.



Several crews battled a raging blaze as it burned through a storage facility down the shore Wednesday morning.

What we know:

A fire was reported at Burleigh Mini Storage on the 660 block of Shunpike Road in Cape May Court House around 10:30 a.m.

SKYFOX was live over the scene as smoke rose from the charred remains of dozens of storage units.

The fire appeared to be under control, but officials have yet to release any details.

What we don't know:

No word on the cause of the fire, or the amount of damage sustained.

It's also unclear what was being stored in the units.

According to its website, the facility offers vehicle storage, along with climate-controlled units.