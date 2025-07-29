Fire strikes senior living facility in Queen Village for second time this summer

A fire has once again sparked at the Courtyard at Riverview senior living facility in Queen Village, South Philadelphia.

This marks the second incident at the complex this summer, leaving residents frustrated and anxious about their safety and well-being.

What we know:

Residents are drawing parallels to the previous fire on June 23, which was reported to be an electrical box fire that temporarily displaced them.

Tuesday night, smoke was seen, and multiple fire units responded to the scene.

However, no official information has been released regarding the cause of the fire.

Alvida Brooks, a resident, described the chaotic scene.

"I was out here walking my dog and I heard a big boom and the air conditioner went off and then the alarms went off and then they vacate the apartments. Some went on the fire escape. Some stayed in their apartment," said Brooks.

Residents camped outside the building, waiting to hear if they could return home or if they will need to go to a shelter again.

"This is a disgrace and these people are seniors. We all are seniors. We have no clothes, no medicine. I have seizures. I don't have my seizure medicine or my wallet...we have no lights ...nothing new," Brooks expressed her frustration.

A SEPTA bus and the Red Cross were on-site, assisting residents by providing snacks and drinks.

During the previous incident, the Red Cross helped approximately 200 residents for about a week and a half until they were allowed back home.

What's next:

As the situation unfolds, residents and their families are left in limbo, hoping for a resolution and assurance of safety.

The community is calling for answers and improvements to prevent future incidents, emphasizing the vulnerability of the senior population affected by these disruptions.