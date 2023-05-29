Fire tears through Camden County home, leaves multiple people injured, officials say
PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A Camden County house fire that caused multiple injuries on Memorial Day is under investigation, officials say.
According to authorities, Camden County firefighters responded to a fire in a residence on Finlaw Avenue in Pennsauken Township before 6 a.m.
FOX 29's cameras captured significant damage to the property.
Officials say medics were called to the scene to treat up to five people who were injured in the fire.
No additional information was released by authorities.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.