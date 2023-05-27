Bicyclist dies after being hit by Dodge Charger in West Philadelphia, police say

article

A Saturday morning crash has claimed the life of man riding his bicycle in West Philadelphia.

Police say the bicyclist was struck by a green Dodge Charger on 63rd Street just before 7 a.m.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The man's identity has yet to be released, but police say he was in his 40s or 50s.

It is unclear what led to the deadly crash, but the driver of the vehicle did remain on scene. No charges have been announced at this time.

The crash is being investigated.