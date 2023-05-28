15-year-old becomes victim of triple shooting in West Philadelphia, police say

A triple shooting left three people, including a 15-year-old boy, injured in West Philadelphia Saturday night.

Police say several shots were fired on the 5200 block of Jefferson Street in the city's Parkside section just after 9 p.m.

Three people were struck during the shooting, a 20-year-old man twice in the foot; a 15-year-old boy in the stomach; and a 33-year-old man twice in the chest and once in the shoulder.

MORE HEADLINES:

All three victims were transported to a local hospital by private vehicle and placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered. A motive is also unknown.