Fire truck displaying American flag overturns onto roadway in Bucks County
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - A fire truck was damaged in a Memorial Day accident in Plumstead Township, Bucks County.
The incident happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. Monday on N. Easton road in front of the Plumsteadville Fire Department.
In honor of Memorial Day, the department was displaying a large American flag attached to the fire truck's ladder.
At some point, the truck overturned sending the extended ladder into the roadway.
As a result of the accident, several nearby roads have been closed. These closures include:
- Southbound N. Easton Road between Silo Hill Rd and Sawmill Road and Silo Hill Rd to Swamp Road (via 611 bypass)
- Northbound 611 bypass is closed at Swamp Road (313)
- Northbound N. Easton Rd between Sawmill Road and Silo Hill Road
- Ferry Road between Gordon Rd and Silo Hill Road
Officials have not revealed what caused the incident and an investigation is underway.
Advertisement
No injuries have been confirmed, yet.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- All Pennsylvania counties anticipated to advance to yellow phase by June 5, Wolf says
- Atilis Gym reopens Friday after health department shutdown
- Camden County church holds Sunday service in defiance of NJ order
- New Jersey businesses reopen for curbside pickup Monday
- South Jersey restaurant owner donates meals to seniors during pandemic
- Troopers help deliver Tennessee woman's baby on NJ Turnpike
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP