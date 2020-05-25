Fire truck displaying American flag overturns onto roadway in Bucks County

article

A fire truck was damaged in a Memorial Day accident in Plumstead Township, Bucks County.

The incident happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. Monday on N. Easton road in front of the Plumsteadville Fire Department.

In honor of Memorial Day, the department was displaying a large American flag attached to the fire truck's ladder.

At some point, the truck overturned sending the extended ladder into the roadway.

As a result of the accident, several nearby roads have been closed. These closures include:

Southbound N. Easton Road between Silo Hill Rd and Sawmill Road and Silo Hill Rd to Swamp Road (via 611 bypass)

Northbound 611 bypass is closed at Swamp Road (313)

Northbound N. Easton Rd between Sawmill Road and Silo Hill Road

Ferry Road between Gordon Rd and Silo Hill Road

Officials have not revealed what caused the incident and an investigation is underway.

No injuries have been confirmed, yet.

