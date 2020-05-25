Expand / Collapse search

Fire truck displaying American flag overturns onto roadway in Bucks County

Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
Bucks County
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - A fire truck was damaged in a Memorial Day accident in Plumstead Township, Bucks County.

The incident happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. Monday on N. Easton road in front of the Plumsteadville Fire Department. 

In honor of Memorial Day, the department was displaying a large American flag attached to the fire truck's ladder.

At some point, the truck overturned sending the extended ladder into the roadway. 

As a result of the accident, several nearby roads have been closed. These closures include: 

  • Southbound N. Easton Road between Silo Hill Rd and Sawmill Road and Silo Hill Rd to Swamp Road (via 611 bypass)
  • Northbound 611 bypass is closed at Swamp Road (313)
  • Northbound N. Easton Rd between Sawmill Road and Silo Hill Road
  • Ferry Road between Gordon Rd and Silo Hill Road

Officials have not revealed what caused the incident and an investigation is underway. 

No injuries have been confirmed, yet. 

RELATED COVERAGE:

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP 