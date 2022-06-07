Fired Philadelphia man threatens shooting at former job, police say
PROSPECT PARK, Pa. - Police are looking for a man they say threatened to shoot his former boss after being fired.
Khalyl Bey threatened to return to his former workplace and shoot his supervisor, according to Prospect Park Police. He also reportedly threatened to assault other employees.
Police say the 27-year-old Philadelphia man was terminated from his job.
He is wanted on an active arrest warrant, according to a tweet by Police Chief Dave Madonna.