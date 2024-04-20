Firefighter injured battling church blaze in Gloucester County: officials

article

A scary situation for firefighters as one of their own was injured battling a fire in a Gloucester County church.

The fire broke out just after 6:30 Saturday morning on the unit block of Elberne Avenue, in West Deptford, at the Colonial Manor Methodist Church.

When fire crews arrived, they were met with heavy flames shooting out of the church.

Officials noted a firefighter was injured while battling the flames and was taken to a local hospital. There were no details regarding the firefighter’s condition or how the injury happened.

It took crews about an hour to bring the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.