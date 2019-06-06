Firefighter pushes elderly man's broken down electric wheelchair back home

A firefighter in South Florida pushed an elderly man's electric wheelchair home after it broke down.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue said one of their rookie firefighters spotted the man stranded in the South Beach area.

"With no power to his chair, the only option left was for Rookie Firefighter Bishop to walk him back home," the agency wrote on Twitter.

The man made it home safely, and firefighters said his wheelchair is "fully functional" again.

Commenters thanked the department for coming to the man's rescue.

"This is what America is about," one person replied.