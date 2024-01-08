Expand / Collapse search
Firefighter saves lives while plowing snow, rescues sleeping residents from house blaze

By Chris Williams
Published 
Connecticut
Fox TV Stations
An off-duty firefighter is being credited for saving lives after spotting a house fire while he was snowplowing the streets. (Credit: Long Hill Fire Company)

TRUMBULL, Conn. - A Connecticut firefighter is being credited for saving lives after spotting a house fire while he was snow plowing the streets, prompting him to rescue the sleeping victims. 

The Long Hill Fire Company said Shaun Bogen saw the fire starting in the garage. 

He quickly radioed dispatch and called 911. 

He went to the home and woke up the residents, consisting of four adults and three dogs. Everybody safely made it out of the house. 

The fire was so large, 26 firefighters responded to the blaze. It took them about an hour to bring the fire under control. 

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 