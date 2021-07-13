Firefighters free naked woman trapped between two buildings in Santa Ana

Firefighters Tuesday were able to free a naked woman who somehow got stuck between two buildings in Santa Ana.

Firefighters were dispatched at 2:05 p.m. to 1020 N. Harbor Blvd. where the woman somehow got "in between two walls of two commercial businesses," according to Capt. Thanh Nguyen of the Orange County Fire Authority.

"She's wedged in there and we can't physically get in there and she can't crawl out," Nguyen said.

Firefighters were drilling a hole in one of the walls to thread a small camera through to get a better view before attempting to cut out parts of the wall to free her, Nguyen said.

"After a cautious and technical operation, firefighters have gotten the victim out," OCFA said at 4:30 p.m., after more than an hour of working to free the woman.

Firefighters free naked woman trapped between two buildings. Credit: OCFA

Paramedics will be assessing the woman and her condition and said they would release additional details when they became available.

Workers in the area heard cries for help for 20 to 30 minutes before figuring out where she was, Nguyen said. An auto repair shop is located there so it is noisy and it was apparently difficult to pinpoint where the calls for help were coming from, Nguyen said.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.