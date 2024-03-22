Firefighters in New Jersey free curious dog that got head stuck in rim

article

Emergency responders in Franklinville, New Jersey were able to rescue a four-legged member of their community who managed to get herself stuck in the rim of a tire.

The Franklinville Volunteer Fire Company shared the story of Daisy, a yellow lab, on their Faceook page on Thursday.

They say Daisy managed to get herself stuck in the center of a large rim at home. Her owners attempted to get her out with some soap and water, but were ultimately unsuccessful.

Crews responded to the home where the department says Lt. Brandon Volpe was able to cut Daisy free using his own personal plasma cutters.

Daisy was not injured and is doing just fine, they say.