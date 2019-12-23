Firefighters rescue man trapped underneath fallen tree in Echo Park

Firefighters Monday rescued a man who was trapped underneath a fallen tree in Echo Park.

Strong winds in the area caused a tree to topple over in the 1400 block of W. Sunset Blvd shortly before 8 a.m.

The person trapped appeared to be responsive when firefighters were attempting the rescue. Firefighters were able to free the man after roughly 30 minutes.

The man was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for evaluation.

The tree also knocked over utility wires and struck a building, according to LA City Fire.

Additional details were not immediately known.