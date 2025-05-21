12-year-old boy fatally shot in West Philly: police

The Brief A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed inside a home in Philadelphia's Powelton neighborhood Wednesday night. The juvenile family member who fired the fatal shot, along with the juveniles' mom, were both taken to the Homicide Unit.



An investigation is underway after police say a 12-year-old boy was shot and killed in Philly’s Powelton neighborhood Wednesday night.

What we know:

Just before 9:30 p.m. police were called to the 800 block of Brooklyn Street for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, family members directed police to the third floor rear bedroom where they found a 12-year-old boy lying in his bed suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics rushed the child to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) where he was pronounced dead at 9:42 p.m.

Police say the 12-year-old boy was accidentally shot by a juvenile family member who was taken to the Homicide Unit.

The mother of both the victim and the juvenile who fired the deadly shots has also been taken to the Homicide Unit.

Police say there were other children and teenagers in the home at the time of the shooting.

The family is cooperating with the police.

What's next:

This is an ongoing investigation.

Detectives are working to determine why the gun was in the home and who it belonged to.

A search warrant is in progress.