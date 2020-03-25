First coronavirus-related deaths reported in Delaware County

article

Public health officials have announced the first COVID-19-related deaths in Delaware County.

An 85-year-old man passed away while hospitalized for the coronavirus. Health officials did not release the municipality in which the man lived out of privacy for the family.

The second COVID-19-related death was an 86-year-old woman. She was in a Montgomery County hospital at the time of her death.

The patient, who was not identified, had been a resident of the Rosewood Garden Rehab and Nursing Center in Broomall, according to local officials.

Delaware County Council extended its condolences to the victims' families.

The council also urged residents to follow Gov. Tom Wolf's stay-at-home order to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Wolf has implored residents to take heed of his order to stay at home.

“You need to ask yourself, do I really need to make this trip? Or am I going to put someone else’s life in jeopardy by making this trip? Am I going to be saving a life by staying home?” Wolf said.

The order, which affects Delaware, Montgomery, Chester and Bucks counties, took effect at 8 p.m. Monday.

In all, 5.5 million people, or more than 40% of the state’s population, have been ordered to stay home. Wolf said residents will be able to leave their homes for “allowable activities.”

There are currently at least 851 cases of the virus in Pennsylvania, according to state health officials.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The vast majority of people recover.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.