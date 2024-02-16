Fishy in Fishtown creates joy as residents search for colorful hidden fish

Fishtown loves playing up its own namesake, and in recent weeks, dozens of small, toy fish are making a splash in the neighborhood.

The pops of color are bringing smiles to both children and adults who find them, but it remains a mystery who is behind the Fish in Fishtown.

"Fishy in Fishtown," said Nick Desloges. "I love it, I think it’s awesome. It’s a fun little cute thing for kids and adults to find and pick up."

"One of them was in a mailbox and one of them was in a flower planter," said Alex Benavente. "[My son] just screamed, ‘I found one!’ And came running to me with his hand in the air to show me."

Benavente’s four-year-old son Jack has now caught a handful of the colorful fish and hopes to collect all of the different colors.

"If there wasn’t purple, I’d choose blue or pink," said Jack. "You see that fence? I grabbed like one of those little things that are sticky and I was like grabbing it, and I was trying to get it and then I got it."

"These are gorgeous and they’re fun and we need this in our life," said Garry Venable. "This actually is inspiring. I can see starting something like this myself."

On the condition we keep "FishinFishtown" anonymous, she met us for an interview with her partner-in-crime a gray doodle named Walter.

"I just needed to inject a little joy in my life and you know, Fish in Fishtown, it just kind of came to me," said FishinFishtown. "So I just started dropping these little fishies all over the place and it has taken off."

Some are choosing the catch and release method, releasing the fish back out into the wild for others to find.

"Anyone can benefit from a little whimsy, a little mischief. It’s fun to be sneaky," said FishinFishtown.

We learned there are about 200 of these toy fish spread out in the Fishtown community. FishinFishtown said she hopes that each one that gets reeled in will splash some color and joy into people’s day.

"It may take one person to like throw a marble, but once it gets rolling then we’re all in it together," said Vivian Beer.