Flash Flood Watch expires; Saturday afternoon should be nice

Due to widespread rainfall, the National Weather Service extended its Flash Flood Watch through early Saturday morning.

The watch was allowed to expire Saturday at 2.a.m. Folks are urged to remain cautious while driving overnight as heavy rainfall caused flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other poor drainage areas and low lying spots and it takes time for the water to recede.

All lanes were blocked on the New Jersey Turnpike between the Delaware Memorial Bridge and US 322 due to flooding Friday night. A downed tree and pole on NJ 41also caused traffic delays in Deptford Township.

A few lingering showers will pass overhead Saturday morning and lead to pleasant summertime conditions with a high of 85 degrees. Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine and increased humidity as the weekend wraps up.

___

SATURDAY: a.m. showers, p.m. sun. High: 85, Low: 71

SUNDAY: Warmer, humid. High: 88, Low: 69

MONDAY: Hot, humid. High: 90, Low: 70

___

