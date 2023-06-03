Flatiron Wildfire: Crews work to protect homes as uncontained fire sparks in Burlington County

article

A new major wildfire is threatening several homes in Burlington County, prompting a large response from local emergency crews Saturday morning.

The Flatiron Wildfire is currently 0 percent contained as it reaches 100 acres near Elderberry Drive and Jackson Road in Medford.

Fire crews have started backfiring operations in an effort to protect homes in the area.

Twenty residential structures are currently threatened by the fire, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

Medford-Jackson Road is also closed until further notice.

This wildfire is just about 40 miles away from the Allen Road Fire that erupted just days ago in Tuckerton, and has torched thousands of acres.