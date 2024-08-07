Flooding leads to 600 emergency calls, 77 rescues involving cars trapped in Burlington County

The National Weather Service says over seven inches of rain fell on places like Delran overnight.

Officials from Burlington County say the rain caused major flooding leading to 600 emergency calls and 1,800 non-emergency calls during the storm, and 77 rescues were performed by first responders involving cars trapped in the flooded roads.

Johnny Rice woke up to emergency crews at his door, followed by a question.

"He said you want to be evacuated, I said, do I need to and I peeped around, I saw this boat sitting in the middle of my street on Belmont and I said absolutely, I want out of here," said Rice.

Rice and his wife quickly left by boat and have been staying in a hotel, but this afternoon the anxious walk back home to see the extent of their damage.

In their case, good news as the couple found there to be no water in the house.

Just a mile down the road even more flooding and more damage.

"I’ve never seen it this high in years, but it’s flooded," said Wylie Johnson in a video he shot last night of the floodwaters creeping closer and closer to his home.

"The water was rushing so fast down here it looked like a river," said Johnson.

Wednesday afternoon it was more like a lake, with vehicles still stuck, others suffering from water damage, and homes with markings showing just how high the water once was.

"I didn’t see it rising, all of a sudden it was there," said Bob Furth, whose home flooded.

The quickness of the flooding caught Furth so of guard, two of his vehicles are still in the water, one them is slanted and stuck in the mud from him trying to quickly move it last night.

"My downstairs utility room got flooded, I have to get all the carpet out there, my basement got flooded, and of course all my cars," said Furth.

Across the pond, Amos Julien’s storm pump inside his home was no match.

"The fact that the water was higher than this so, it couldn’t get the water out," said Julien.

Resulting in his basement being filled with water and in the front of the home his three cars remain stuck, as he waits for the water to recede.

"It’s nature doing its job so, there is nothing else we can do than thank God that we are still alive and we still make it through it," said Julien.

A growing concern for people in the area is the weather the rest of the week, as Hurricane Debby continues to dump rain along the East Coast.