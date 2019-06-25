Florida officer ‘pulls over’ 10-month-old daughter in adorable video

She doesn't even have her license yet, but 10-month-old Talynn has already been pulled over by an officer.

Fortunately, the officer is her daddy.

An adorable new video shows the little girl being 'pulled over' by her dad, a Central Florida officer, while sitting in her toy car.

When Dad asks for her license and registration, little Talynn couldn't help but start laughing.

“I don’t believe this is a laughing matter, ma’am,” he says.

Talynn's mother, Chelle Elizabeth, posted the video to Facebook. She tells Fox 35 that the 'traffic stop' was completely unexpected.

"We just told him we were out for a walk as he was coming home. I knew she would be excited to see him...she didn’t disappoint."

The video has been shared across the internet, racking up hundreds of thousands of views.