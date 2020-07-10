Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
5
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Philadelphia County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, New Castle County
Flash Flood Watch
until SAT 12:00 AM EDT, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Mercer County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County
Tropical Weather Statement
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
Rip Tide Statement
until FRI 10:00 PM EDT, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Coastal Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County

Florida sheriff's deputy shares lunch with homeless man on sidewalk

By Janine Puhak
Published 
Fl
FOX News
article

(Photo: Brownie Lyons)

LAKE CITY, Fla. - Lunch always tastes better with a friend.

A photo of a Florida sheriff’s deputy and homeless man eating Chick-fil-A for lunch together has gone viral on social media with thousands of shares.

Brownie Lyons and her husband were driving around Lake City on July 2 when they saw Corporal Shane Foote of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office exit his patrol vehicle and remove a chair, WCJB reported on Wednesday.

“We were wondering if he was going to talk to the guy about being on the street but when we pulled out, he had set up the food and was sitting down with him eating,” Lyons recalled.

Related: Polk Sheriff Grady Judd re-elected for four more years after no one ran against him

Then, the two men enjoyed what appeared to be an impromptu Chick-fil-A picnic on the sidewalk. Lyons snapped a photo of the meal and shared it to Facebook, in a post that has since gone viral with over 4,000 shares.

The photographer explained that she was inspired to share the “feel good moment” because good deeds often go unrecognized.

“I do not know the officer, and personally it doesn’t matter if he’s in law enforcement or not,” Lyons said. “I wanted to show that there are people who do good things and not always for recognition.”

Later on, Lyons’ son realized he had attended school with Foote, and said that the kind deed exemplified “Shane all day everyday!’”

According to Lyons, many Facebook users who personally know the officer have commented on her post to praise what a “great guy” he is.

“I think our community in Lake City has a lot of good officers including Florida Highway Patrol, and I have personally witnessed this but unable to capture it until that day,” she said.

“So many times officers, paramedics, EMTs, and nurses like myself do a lot of good things according to our hearts to serve not for anything else,” Lyons continued. “It takes very little effort to show kindness… A kind word or gesture goes a long way.”

Read updates at FOXNews.com.