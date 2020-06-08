Flyers can return to practice on limited basis Monday

article

The Philadelphia Flyers will be returning to practice in New Jersey Monday as they prepare for their season to resume.

A handful of players will return to the Skate Zone in Voorhees for practice after the NHL said last week players could return to team facilities beginning June 8.

Players were permitted to return on a voluntary basis and no more than six players at a time are allowed on the ice.

At this point, training camps will be held no earlier than July 10 with the season expected to resume in early August.

When play does resume, the Flyers will be a top-four seed.

Back on May 26, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy allowed professional sports teams in the state to return to practice, or even play.

