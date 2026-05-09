Flyers eliminated, swept by Hurricanes in 3-2 OT loss

The Brief The Philadelphia Flyers were eliminated on Saturday night, losing in overtime to the Carolina Hurricanes. Saturday's elimination game was the Flyers' second OT loss in the series, and their third overtime game in this Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Hurricanes will play either the Buffalo Sabres or the Montreal Canadiens in the Eastern Conference Finals.



The Philadelphia Flyers' season ended Saturday night, losing to the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime.

Flyers eliminated

What we know:

Canes winger Jackson Blake scored the winning goal just over five minutes into overtime. It was his second goal of the night, giving Carolina the four-game sweep.

The Flyers took the early lead in the first period thanks to Tyson Foerster. The Hurricanes would go on to score two unanswered goals, but left wing Alex Bump scored early in the third, forcing overtime.

Dan Vladar and Trevor Zegras of the Philadelphia Flyers react after losing to the Carolina Hurricanes in overtime of Game Four of the Second Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Saturday's loss was the Flyers' second overtime loss of the series, dropping Game 2 by the same score, and their third overtime game in this Stanley Cup Playoffs. Philadelphia eliminated their rivals, the Pittsburg Penguins, with an OT thriller in

Eastern Conference Finals

What's next:

The Canes will go on to play either the Buffalo Sabres and the Montreal Canadiens in the Eastern Conference Finals. That series is tied at one game apiece.