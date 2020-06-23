Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom returns to the ice for first time since cancer diagnosis

Some good news for Flyers fans on Tuesday afternoon as forward Oskar Lindblom returned to the ice at the Flyers practice facility in Voorhees, New Jersey, for the first time since being diagnosed with cancer.

Lindblom, 23, was diagnosed last December with Ewing's Sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer and was told he would not play the rest of the season.

General Manager Chuck Fletcher discussed Oskar’s return saying that “It was great to see him out there. He looked really good on the ice, his hands are still there. It is remarkable to thnk that with all the treatments that he has had, he was able to go out there today and still show the skill and still have the stamina to skate for about 35-40 minutes. It’s a great sign for him and very exciting to think that with all going well in the future, he’s going to return to play for us.”

The Flyers and the NHL are currently in Phase 2 of the NHL’s Return to Play program where workouts are voluntary at the practice facility and players and staff must follow strict guidelines and rules.

