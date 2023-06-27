Flyers frustrated by delays, cancelations prompted by severe storms: 'It's been a nightmare'

Several flights departing from and arriving to Philadelphia International Airport were canceled or delayed Tuesday as the Delaware Valley was pummeled with another round of severe weather.

Thick humidity blanketed the Philadelphia region on Tuesday to set the stage for storms to arrive by late-afternoon and persist into the evening hours.

The National Weather Service issued several Severe Thunderstorm Watches and Warnings for areas in Pennsylvania and New Jersey as the powerful storms rumbled through the region.

Frustrated flyers at Philadelphia International Airport dealt with a temporary ground stop that eventually resulted in flight delays and cancelations.

"It's just been a nightmare," Jackson Morgan said. "Obviously it's weather, they couldn't take off because of it, now we get inside and we're finding out other people have been here a day and a half."

Other travelers who were visiting the Philadelphia area from far away states grew frustrated by the lack of communication about the delays and cancelations.

"We don't know when we're getting out of here," said Leanne Gordon from Crescent, California. "We haven't had one person, not one attendant since we got off the plane, help us."

Ditto for Jacqueline Harris of Malvern, Pennsylvania who told FOX 29's Dawn Timmeney that her flight sat on the tarmac.

"They don't tell us a thing," Harris said. "I have no flight, no way getting where I need to go, unless I go by car."