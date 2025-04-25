Forecasters sound alarm on 'elevated risk' of wildfire spread in New Jersey on Friday

As the Jones Road Wildfire continues to burn out of control, forecasters on Friday are concerned about an "elevated risk" of the spread of wildfires in New Jersey.

"There is an increased risk for rapid fire spread this afternoon across portions of New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania," a Special Weather Statement read.

Officials say the Jones Road Wildfire first sparked on Tuesday in Ocean Township, and has since spread to consume over 15,000 acres of mostly woodland.

What we know:

The National Weather Service on Friday raised the alarm on Friday about "an increased risk for rapid fire spread" in parts of New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania.

Forecasters say dry conditions and gusty winds "could support the rapid spread of any fires that ignite, which could quickly become difficult to control."

To limit the risk of fires spreading, forecasters say outdoor burning is "strongly discouraged."

The backstory:

The Jones Road Fire sparked on Tuesday morning and has since spread to 15,300 acres with just 60 percent containment as of Friday morning.

The fire forced thousands in nearby communities to evacuate their homes, and destroyed at least one commercial building.

Featured article

"This could be the largest wildfire in New Jersey in 20 years," fire officials said during a press conference on Wednesday.

While the evacuation order has since been lifted, Acting New Jersey Gov. Tahesha Way declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday.

Firefighters continued to beat back the flames on Thursday morning and remained confident that the blaze was no longer a threat to a dozen nearby structures.

Prosecutors on Thursday reported Joseph Kling, an Ocean Township resident, has been charged with aggravated arson and arson.

Investigators determined that the fire was casued by an improperly extinguished bonfire.