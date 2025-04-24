New Jersey wildfire: Man, 19, charged with arson in wildfire that has burned thousands of acres

The Brief Joseph Kling, 19, was charged with arson and aggravated arson in connection to the Jones Road wildfire. Investigators determined that an improperly extinguished bonfire was the cause of the massive blaze. Officials will provide another update on Thursday.



A 19-year-old man has been charged with arson in connection with a massive wildfire that torched thousands of acres of woodland in Ocean County.

Prosecutors on Thursday reported Joseph Kling, an Ocean Township resident, has been charged with aggravated arson and arson.

Investigators determined that the fire was caused by an improperly extinguished bonfire, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said in a statement.

It's believed that Kling ignited wooden pallets and left the area without fully extinguishing the fire he's accused of starting.

What we know:

Prosecutors in Ocean County have charged 19-year-old Joseph Kling with arson in connection to a massive wildfire that has to date torched 15,000 acres.

Investigators say King, an Ocean Township resident, set fire to wooden pallets and did not properly extinguish the blaze before he left the area.

King was taken into custody on Wednesday and was brought to Ocean County jail, pending a detention hearing.

The backstory:

The Jones Road Fire sparked on Tuesday morning and has since spread to over 15,000 acres with just 50% containment as of Thursday morning.

The fire forced thousands in nearby communities to evacuate their homes, and destroyed at least one commercial building.

"This could be the largest wildfire in New Jersey in 20 years," fire officials said during a press conference on Wednesday.

While the evacuation order has since been lifted, Acting New Jersey Gov. Tahesha Way declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday.

Firefighters continued to beat back the flames on Thursday morning and remained confident that the blaze was no longer a threat to a dozen nearby structures.

What's next:

Wildfire officials will hold an update on Thursday.