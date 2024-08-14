Former Delaware County official facing more charges after allegations from a second victim

Former Delaware County official Tim Boyce is facing new charges after a second victim came forward and accused him of indecent assault and harassment.

Boyce, who served as the county's Director of Emergency Services, was accused of allegedly kissing an employee and grabbing her backside earlier this year.

The accusations lead to charges from the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office of indecent assault, simple assault, and harassment. The AG's Office on Wednesday told FOX 29 that Boyce was charged with indecent assault and harassment after a second victim came forward.

Attorney Mark Schwartz, the first victim's lawyer, said his client quit her job the next day and texted Boyce to voice her displeasure. Boyce allegedly owned up to the incident during the text exchange. Boyce was arraigned, and his bail was set at $50,000.

Featured article

A 67-year-old woman who has worked for the county since 1974 also previously accused Boyce of age discrimination, resulting in fewer hours and no raise. A criminal complaint claims Boyce "exhibited a well-known preference for attracting young women".

Boyce, who lead Delaware County's Emergency Services department since 2016, was fired days after the allegations first surfaced. Schwartz has since vowed to "hold DELCO liable for allowing the connected Mr Boyce to hide in plain sight."