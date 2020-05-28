Former Eagles S Malcolm Jenkins to speak at Philadelphia School District's virtual graduation

article

Former Eagle and current New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins will address 2020 graduating class during the Philadelphia School District's virtual commencement.

Jenkins, who played six seasons in Philadelphia, is known for his leadership on the field and social activism in the community. His foundation, the Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, works across several states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey, to "effectuate positive change in the lives of youth, particularly those in underserved communities."

Philadelphia School Districts called Jenkins "the perfect person to celebrate the resiliency and promise of our Class of 2020 grads."

The ceremony, which will be held on June 9th at 11 a.m., will be streamed on the district's television station, Facebook and the district's website.

“These students deserve to be celebrated in a special way, so I’m especially grateful to Malcolm Jenkins for agreeing to serve as our commencement speaker," Superintendent Dr. William Hite said. "We’re looking forward to honoring this outstanding group of students as they embark on this next chapter after high school."

While students will enjoy the ceremony from the comfort of their own homes, Dr. Hite says parents, guardians and school staff want to caps and gowns made available to graduates.

“We understand that this is a difficult time for seniors and their families, so we’re pleased to do what we can to let them know just how proud we are of them and how excited we are for what lies ahead in their next chapters,” said Donna Frisby-Greenwood, president and CEO of the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia.

