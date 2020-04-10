Former Eagles tight end Pete Retzlaff dies at 88

article

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Friday that NFL legend and former Eagles tight end Pete Retzlaff died from natural causes at the age of 88.

Retzlaff, who helped lead the Eagles to an NFL Championship in 1960, is one of only nine players in franchise history to have his number (44) retired.

Selected out of South Dakota State University by the Detroit Lions in the 1953 NFL Draft, Retzlaff found his way to Philadelphia after serving two years in the Army.

With the Eagles, Retzlaff moved from full-back to tight end and was selected to five Pro Bowls. He retired following the 1966 season as the franchise's all-time leader in receptions (452) and receiving yards (7,412).

Retzlaff stayed in the Philadelphia area after retirement and raised a family. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Patty, their four children, 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

"Pete set lofty goals for himself. He believed in hard work, honesty, and always giving 100 percent effort." Retzlaff's family said.

"Throughout his life, he believed in giving back to the community as a thank you for what they gave to him. Thank you to all of Philadelphia."

