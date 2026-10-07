Former Fort Dix corrections officer admits to sexual abuse of inmate

The Brief Jordan Pensak, a corrections officer at Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix, pleaded guilty to sexual abuse. Pensak admitted to having sex with an inmate in January 2026 and exchanging explicit photos and messages. Sentencing for Pensak is scheduled for February 10, 2027, in Camden federal court.



A Middlesex County woman who worked as a corrections officer at Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix admitted to sexually abusing an individual in federal custody, U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer announced.

Jordan Pensak, 27, pleaded guilty in Camden federal court to a charge of sexual abuse of an individual in federal custody, with sentencing set for Feb. 10.

What we know:

Court records say Pensak had a consensual sexual relationship with an inmate at Fort Dix, a low-security federal correctional institution in Burlington County, and had sexual contact with him in January.

According to prosecutors, Pensak and the inmate exchanged sexually explicit photographs and messages using social media and electronic applications, which the inmate accessed through two contraband cell phones while in custody.

Pensak admitted to the relationship in text messages sent to multiple individuals, including family members of the inmate. In one conversation, Pensak expressed concerns she might be pregnant with the inmate’s child.

What's next:

The charge of sexual abuse of an individual in federal custody carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a possible $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 10, 2027