Retired Navy officer gets over 100 stitches after being mugged while walking dog in Philadelphia

Authorities in Philadelphia are searching for an attacker who they say brutally beat and mugged a retired Navy commander who was out walking his dog.

Scott Harris said he and his adopted dog Nora walked past a large party near the intersection of 30th and Jefferson streets late Saturday night when he was attacked.

"Large party going on across the street that in hindsight I probably should not have walked near, next thing I remember I'm in the ER because I kind of blacked out after that," Harris told FOX 29.

Police say Harris's wallet containing credit cards and his ID was stolen during the attack. No description of the attacker has been shared by authorities.

Harris suffered a brain injury, broken teeth, and severe swelling and bruising in the face. Doctors told Harris that he required at least 100 stitches, many of which inside his mouth.

"I did a year in a war zone in Iraq, did 2 years in Ukraine, and would not have expected this to happen in my own neighborhood," Harris said.

Joseph Hurchick, Harris's partner, was home at the time of the brutal beating and said he believes the attacker was from the large party. His surveillance camera captured three women helping Harris and Nora home.

"They brought him back, otherwise I don't know what would have happened," Hurchick said. "We were on the stoop and he was just bleeding, I was on the phone with 911, I didn't know where the blood was coming from, I didn't know if he was stabbed."

The pair said they have complained to police several times about large crowds from outside the neighborhood gathering at the park for late night parties. They claim their complaints have gone unaddressed.

"This is what happens when something is not policed, it could have been worse," Hurchick said. "It's going to take a murder for this to stop."